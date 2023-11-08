Pima Mine Road condition makes supervisor agenda

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We first brought you this story after a number of people in the Wrangler Ranches community alerted KGUN 9 to the condition of the road.
So, Adam Klepp checked it out last month.
They told him the road was deplorable, to the point they were having to do repairs on their cars.
The nearby fire chief says his crews have to slow down on Pima mine road even when responding to emergency calls. We also spoke to Supervisor Sharon Bronson who said it would make the agenda, which it did Tuesday.
The next scheduled discussion is Tuesday, Nov. 21. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
