District 3 Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson resigns due to injury

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson submitted her letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors Monday morning, Nov. 13, according to a letter addressed to Board Chair Adelita Grijalva.

Bronson says in the letter, which was also shared on her social media, that her decision follows a home injury in which three of her ribs were fractured. During her months-long recovery process, Bronson says she anticipates she "cannot adequately discharge [her] duties to the residents of Pima County and District 3."

In the letter, Bronson also indicates her intention not to seek another term as supervisor.

Bronson was first elected to the Board in 1996. Her district includes all of Western Pima County, including a 130-mile stretch of Arizona-Sonora borderland. Grijalva, who serves as the current chair, reacted publicly on social media by thanking Bronson for her 27 years of service to the board, and acknowledging Bronson's breaking of the 'glass ceiling' when she became the first woman appointed as Board Chair.

Her resignation from the board will take effect Monday, Nov. 27.