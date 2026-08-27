Pima County Tucson Women's Commission marks 50 years of advocating for women in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —

The Pima County Tucson Women's Commission is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking half a century of advocating for women and girls across southern Arizona.

The commission has advised Tucson and Pima County on a wide range of issues affecting women, including domestic violence aid, equal pay, childcare, healthcare, and education.

Alison Hughes helped found the commission in 1976 and served as its first executive director. She said she wanted to address the inequality she saw in her community.

"Women earned only 59 cents for every dollar earned by a man. Women were not being given positions of leadership and authority. You saw us in secretarial positions all the time. And so we wanted to change the economic distribution and the issue of equality in this country," Hughes said.

From its earliest days, the commission took an active role in fighting discrimination.

"We must have filed hundreds of discrimination complaints with the Arizona Civil Rights Division on behalf of women. We held workshops on a variety of issues that attracted women that they felt that they needed at the time," Hughes said.

Kimberly Fitch, chairwoman of the Pima County Tucson Women's Commission, described the organization's ongoing mission.

"So the commission's mission is to educate, advocate, and speak up for women and girls throughout Pima County and Tucson on all things that will make their lives better," Fitch said.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero credited the commission with improving quality of life in the region.

"And so the advice and feedback and the programming that the Women's Commission has been doing for the last 50 years in our community has made a huge difference in the quality of life of people here," Romero said.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords also spoke at the event, acknowledging the ongoing work of leaders in the community.

"America needs all of us to speak out and speak up, even if you have to fight and find the words," Giffords said.

Despite the progress made over five decades, the commission says its work is far from over.

"We're going to make a difference. We will make a difference, I assure you. We're going to change. We're going to change the history," Hughes said.