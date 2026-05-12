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Pima Community College's 'Back on Track' Initiative offers career stability

PCC is the only school in Arizona offering the program
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KGUN 9
KGUN 9's Concetta Callahan talking to Dr. Jeff Thies, Vice Provost for Academic Operations, about Pima Community College's 'Back on Track' initiative.
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College isn’t just preparing students to get jobs.

Through a new program, the school is offering students a pathway to a career, paying a salary that can support their families.

KGUN 9’s Concetta Callahan talked to Dr. Jeff Thies, the Vice Provost for Academic Operations, about the ‘Back on Track’ initiative.

Thies said Pima Community College is one of eight schools across the country selected to take part and the only one in Arizona.

This program supports students moving from an associate’s degree to eventually earning their bachelor’s degree.

‘Back on Track’ will focus on students studying for a career path in education, healthcare, and business.

They anticipate hundreds of students enrolling in the program.

“This first academic year, probably around 250 students and then being able to double that in the second year with the second cohort," Thies said. "So, anywhere between 400 and 500 students."

The hope is to branch out to other sectors of industry, targeting even more fields of study.

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