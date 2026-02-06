Pilates for Paws: Saturday Pilates class benefitting PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for a meaningful way to stay active and help animals in need this weekend? A special "Pilates for Paws" event offers the perfect opportunity to do both.

This Saturday, Feb. 7, the studio owners of In Balance Pilates and The Move Pilates will lead a mat Pilates class at Danny Lopez Park to benefit Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). The one-hour outdoor class requires a $15 donation to participate, with all proceeds going directly to support animals at PACC.

In Balance Pilates will match every dollar donated, doubling the impact of each contribution.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with check-in beginning at 1 p.m. After the class ends, participants are invited to visit the animals at PACC, which is conveniently located next to Danny Lopez Park.

Registration is required in advance, a link to sign up is here.

Again, the class will be held at Danny Lopez Park (4300 N. Silverbell Rd.), Ramada #1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.