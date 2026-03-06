PACC pleads for adoptions as kennel space runs out for medium, large dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center is running out of room, with nearly 500 dogs in its care and no available kennels for medium to large dogs.

One day this week, the shelter announced online that it had taken in 60 dogs, but only 39 were adopted or placed in foster homes. The intake-to-outcome gap has resulted in the shelter's population being just under 500 dogs, with no kennel space available for medium to large breeds.

Officials say two dogs are currently on "deadline," and more could be at risk if space is not opened quickly.

The shelter is urging the community to step up by adopting or fostering a dog.

If you are unable to adopt or foster, PACC shares other ways you can help:



Get a free tag for your pet's collar.

tag for your pet's collar. Get your pets spayed or neutered. PACC will post details about one free event per month.

If you find a friendly, healthy stray, PACC asks that you try to find their owner before taking it to the shelter.

PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.

