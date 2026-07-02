PACC offers free pet ID tags ahead of Fourth of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center is offering free, customized ID tags to help keep pets safe during Fourth of July festivities.

Pet owners can stop by any PACC location without bringing their pets to receive a personalized tag. The three locations are:

PACC – 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.

EPAC – 7225 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite #140

Friends of PACC Clinic – 2661 N. First Ave.

PACC says the tags are meant to help reunite lost animals with their families if pets get scared or run off during holiday celebrations. The organization encourages owners to make sure their pets have a tag and offers the service year-round.

The free service is available during business hours.

PACC – (520) 724-5900

EPAC – (520) 724-5940

Friends of PACC Clinic - (520) 724-5947

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