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PACC offers free pet ID tags ahead of Fourth of July

Pima Animal Care Center is offering free, customized ID tags at three locations to help reunite lost pets with their families during the holiday.
Pet ID tags
Pima Animal Care Center
Pet ID tags
Pet ID tags
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center is offering free, customized ID tags to help keep pets safe during Fourth of July festivities.

Pet owners can stop by any PACC location without bringing their pets to receive a personalized tag. The three locations are:

  • PACC – 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.
  • EPAC – 7225 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite #140
  • Friends of PACC Clinic – 2661 N. First Ave.

PACC says the tags are meant to help reunite lost animals with their families if pets get scared or run off during holiday celebrations. The organization encourages owners to make sure their pets have a tag and offers the service year-round.

The free service is available during business hours.

  • PACC – (520) 724-5900
  • EPAC – (520) 724-5940
  • Friends of PACC Clinic - (520) 724-5947

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

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