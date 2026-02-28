Nurses rally at Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital over staffing concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of registered nurses rallied outside Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital Friday morning, raising concerns about staffing ratios and workload demands they say are impacting patient care.
Maria Manzanarez, an ICU registered nurse who has worked at St. Mary's Hospital for about a year, said a normal nurse-to-patient ratio is one nurse to four patients—but that is not what she is seeing on the floor.
"Right now, we're seeing like one nurse to six patients," Manzanarez said.
She said higher patient loads are leading to delays in care.
"Meds aren't delivered on time. We're not able to like clean our patients, so some patients are sitting in stool or urine and we're not able to get to them. So, it's just delaying all the care that we're trying to do for our patients, not having the appropriate staffing," Manzanarez said.
Jaclyn Steinke, a telemetry nurse at St. Mary's Hospital, said she has seen similar ratios during her time there.
"Being at six [patients] makes it so that our patients aren't getting the dignified care that they deserve. We're stretched too thin. We can only be one person in one room at a time," Steinke said.
Nurses at the rally also claimed a fellow nurse was recently fired after speaking out about staffing concerns.
"We demand that Dominique Hamilton be reinstated," Steinke said.
Carondelet Health Network did not confirm details about that employment matter but provided the following statement:
"Our focus is always on providing high quality healthcare to our community and a positive work environment for our employees. The hospital will be open to care for our patients."
Nurses say they plan to continue advocating for staffing changes.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
