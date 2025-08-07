Nightfall returns to Old Tucson with new villain, haunts and entertainment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a new season, a new storyline—and a whole new set of screams.

Nightfall is back at Old Tucson, and organizers say the 33rd edition of Southern Arizona’s Halloween tradition will be bigger, bolder and unlike anything fans have seen before.

“Nightfall is truly Tucson’s Halloween tradition,” said Old Tucson General Manager Tony Sanders. “We’ve built decades of fun and fear and this year we’re bringing it all to life.”

Among the major additions this year: an immersive light and sound show at the Old Mission, and the debut of the Booville Bash—a family-friendly pre-party featuring music, games, food specials and contests running from 4:30 to 6 p.m. nightly.

“We have a lot of scares for those who want all the scares,” Sanders said. “But we’ve got a little sprinkle of the fun for those who don’t want as much scares.”

This year’s storyline centers around a brand-new villain—Dabney the Clown, a twisted character who’s turning Old Tucson into his personal playground of chaos.

Returning fan favorites like Crazy Sam are also back in action, bringing laughs, stunts, and unhinged humor to the streets.

“There’s going to be a lot of butt jokes. There’s going to be a lot of stupid humor,” said actor Caden Gamblin, who plays Crazy Sam. “I’m definitely the kind of guy who likes to chat it up with everybody.”

Out of character, Gamblin says the event holds a deeper meaning.

“I grew up coming here. My father has worked here. This is such a magical place,” he said. “The thing I love about working here is making memories.”

In addition to new entertainment and characters, Nightfall will feature three haunted houses this year:



Dabney’s Hell House

The Asylum

Inferno House

Guests will also encounter a scare zone at the front entrance; however, an alternative, non-scare entry path will be available for those who prefer a tamer welcome.

Nightfall will operate on extended hours this season—from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. nightly.

The event runs from October 2 through November 1, and tickets go on sale August 7.

For more information, visit their website.