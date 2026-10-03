Nightfall returns to Old Tucson Studios for 34th year of Halloween scares

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nightfall is returning to Old Tucson Studios for its 34th year, bringing a new villain, returning attractions and new live entertainment to the annual Halloween event running through Oct. 31.

This year’s event introduces Judge Blackwood, a new character who serves as Nightfall’s central villain, bringing his own brand of frightening justice to the haunted Western town.

“We’ve got Judge Blackwood as our new icon, our new villain,” said Hailey Jung, marketing manager for Nightfall.

“And so he is here at Nightfall to kind of pass judgment and clean up the town with all the riffraff here, while also being extremely scary and frightening.”

Along with the new character, Nightfall is offering its rides and attractions, as well as new shows included with admission.

Jung said visitors can expect a new musical production and a new stunt show featuring familiar characters from the event.

“We’ve got all of our rides up and running, and then we also have all of our new shows that are included with admission,” Jung said. “We have a new musical and we have a new stunt show with all the characters you’ll recognize.”

Nightfall transforms the historic movie and television production site into a Halloween destination, combining haunted attractions, themed entertainment and the atmosphere of an Old West town after dark.

The event is part of Old Tucson Studios’ longstanding seasonal programming. The venue, located west of Tucson near the Tucson Mountains, originally opened in 1939 as a movie set for Western films and has since become a destination for visitors interested in the Old West and entertainment.

Nightfall runs on select Thursdays through Sundays, with hours generally from 5 to 11 p.m. Haunted attractions, scare zones and shows typically open at 6 p.m., according to the event’s official website.

Admission prices vary by date, with tickets starting at $37. Visitors can find schedules, ticket information and additional details at Old Tucson’s Nightfall website.