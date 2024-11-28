New Pascua Yaqui Tribe chairman discusses future of his community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Julian Hernandez, born and raised in Tucson, got his start in politics in the city of South Tucson. He said not long after, his peers encouraged him to get involved in tribal politics.

“The board... was always telling me what you should look forward to, do something for your tribe to kind of get stronger,” he said. "There's a lot of interesting things that I did not know the tribe was going through, not knowing what I was really getting into."

After earning the community's vote to become the newest chairman of the Pascua Yaqui tribe, Hernandez said his new mission is to focus on the future, including finding solutions to affordable housing and economic growth.

"There are definitely steps we need to take," Hernandez said. "Trying to improve in housing situations that we find ourselves in... we're trying to bring economic opportunities for the tribe so we can be a better spot for tribal members."

As Hernandez starts his term in office, a new administration will also step into the White House next January. Among his agenda priorities, President-elect Donald Trump has promised mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Knowing that policy priority, Chairman Hernandez said he welcomes the opportunity to work with the Trump administration to find common-sense solutions.

“Our tribe has been going across the south border ever since I've known our relatives are in the Mexico area. Given this opportunity, we're willing to work with this new administration that's coming on, and we want to help out with the processes," Hernandez said. "I don't foresee any issues or anything like that."