Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismWestside News

Actions

Motorcycle rider killed, passenger injured in crash near Valencia and Cardinal

PCSD says the 34-year-old man wasn't wearing a helmet, but his passenger was as they crashed into a pickup truck
PCSD says the 34-year-old man wasn't wearing a helmet, but his passenger was as they crashed into a pickup truck
Motorcycle rider killed, passenger injured in crash near Valencia and Cardinal
PCSD_file.png
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 34-year-old motorcycle rider was killed near Valencia Road and Cardinal Avenue early Sunday morning.

A passenger on the motorcycle was also left with non-life threatening injuries.

The rider, Alejandro Daniel Ruiz Leon, was travelling westbound on Valencia when he hit a pickup truck making a left turn from the eastbound lanes.

Leon would die after being taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the truck were evaluated but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

PCSD says Leon's speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Report a typo

Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

WESTSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 1 Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec Saguaro National Park West Tucson Mountain Park