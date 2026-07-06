Motorcycle rider killed, passenger injured in crash near Valencia and Cardinal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 34-year-old motorcycle rider was killed near Valencia Road and Cardinal Avenue early Sunday morning.

A passenger on the motorcycle was also left with non-life threatening injuries.

The rider, Alejandro Daniel Ruiz Leon, was travelling westbound on Valencia when he hit a pickup truck making a left turn from the eastbound lanes.

Leon would die after being taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the truck were evaluated but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

PCSD says Leon's speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.