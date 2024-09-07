'It's never going to bring my baby back;' Zahriya Moreno's mother remembers her daughter's legacy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the early morning hours of Aug. 12, Carmen Moreno got a call that no mother wants to receive. Her 22-year-old daughter Zahriya had just come home from an off-roading adventure earlier. The last time Carmen saw Zahriya was in the living room of her home.

"She told me she had a good time and that she’s home and had a good time and was going to walk her friend out,” she said.

And then everything in her life changed. According to court documents, Zahriya fell off of her boyfriend's car after an argument. Court documents report that her boyfriend, Angelito Olivas, 25, told authorities he knew she was on his car and continued to drive. He dropped Zahriya off at a Drexel Heights fire station, court documents state.

“I got a knot in my stomach and I ended up driving to the hospital,” she said.

Her family drove to the hospital and began to asses the situation.

"I started talking to the doctors," Carmen said. "Her dad got there and it was worse than what I thought.”

Zahriya donated her organs and was given an honor walk at Banner University Medical Center. And now, she's saved four people.

"She always wanted to help people, so that was perfect for her,” Carmen said.

Her family is moving forward and hopes for justice for their daughter, sister and best friend.

"We believe that justice will be served because the truth will come out," Carmen said.