Helping students and gardens grow: Fry’s donates $10,000 to Manzo Elementary’s garden program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Westside elementary school is getting a $10,000 boost to its garden program this Earth Day.

At Manzo Elementary School, students aren’t spending their entire day learning from inside a classroom, as much of the school’s outdoor space doubles as a classroom.

Students in all grade levels are receiving hands-on learning opportunities through the school’s gardening and ecology program.

“We have the agrivoltaics, which is the growing food under solar panels, we have aquaponics, which is where it’s connected to the fish tank and the fish water helps water the plants, we have chickens, we have a tortoise habitat,” explained Katerina Sacoman, who leads the program.

“My favorite part is composting and trying new things from the garden,” said fifth grader Gioberto Urquigo. “Sometimes they make salads, and I always try it and I always like it. They make it so good.”

On this Earth Day, Urquigo and his classmates got to show off their hard work to Fry’s Food Stores employees, who were there to make a $10,000 donation to the program.

“We got to see a couple of young students that really just took pride in being able to exemplify their education, their ability to know what’s going on, their connection with the earth, with things that are more natural,” said Fry’s District Manager Russell Peace. “It was really encouraging to see the drive that we have as a community.”

With this donation, the program – and students– will continue growing.