'Grateful to have served:' Veterans reflect on service and sacrifice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Veterans Day, communities across Tucson honored the men and women who have served our nation, with many gathering at the Tucson Estates for a ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 102 and AMVETS Post 770.

From waving flags to quiet moments of reflection, veterans at the Tucson Estates ceremony said this day is about connection, remembrance and making sure every veteran knows their sacrifice matters.

"Today's an incredibly beautiful day, seeing everyone come together to support each other under the same cause makes you feel incredibly patriotic," Elizabeth Brown said.

Brown served six years in the U.S. Army as a behavioral health specialist and now continues that mission by helping veterans through service dog research.

"These animals provide life-saving care to veterans that can't get it otherwise or that have limited access in getting it otherwise, or have tried multiple treatments to work with their PTSD, depression, anxiety from the VA," Brown said.

Brown says each service dog can cost between $40,000 to $80,000 to train, a price tag that she feels highlights the need for continued VA support and funding for veterans.

After 25 years in the Air Force, Rick Tingstad says moments like these remind him of what service truly means.

"It just really is a feeling of pride that I've--people thank me for my service and I don't--I don't feel like I'm really worthy of that. I just did my job, you know," Tingstad said.

With three sons who have also served, including one currently in the Marines, Tingstad says this day brings back many memories and gratitude.

"Veterans Day is a day of remembrance and I think that's amazing. I feel pride coming out to events like this," Tingstad said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.