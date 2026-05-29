From student to nurse: Carrington College open house answering Arizona's urgent nurse shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is facing the biggest nursing shortage in the country, with approximately 28,000 registered nurses needed across the state, according to the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis.

Carrington College is working to address that gap, hosting an open house for people interested to entering the nursing field.

Monique Medina, a current nursing student at Carrington, said her path to nursing was personal.

"I got into nursing because I've been a caregiver for many years," Medina said. "My mom was a pharmacy technician, and I just wanted to take that further step. I chose nursing because it's a stable career and you get to help people every day."

Fellow nursing student Omar Carzeras said the support system at Carrington sets students up for real understanding, not just passing grades.

"If you're struggling, if you need extra help, extra tutoring sessions, they really try their best to make sure that they're there for you because they don't just want you to pass and go on," Carzeras said. "They want actually to make sure you understand what you're doing."

Alicia Mendez, an aspiring student who attended the open house, said she always wanted to work in the medical field but put that dream on hold to raise her kids. Now, with her children grown, she is taking her first steps toward that goal.

"I've always been very interested in the medical field," Mendez said. "Now that my kids are grown I can explore that interest."

Mendez said the open house gave her a new sense of excitement about the possibilities ahead.

"It's very exciting," Mendez said. "I've always been interested in the medical field, and now I'm looking at all these classes they offer."

Eliza Ramirez, Dean of Nursing at Carrington College, said the demand for nurses extends well beyond hospital walls.

"Nursing is in high demand because it is always in need. Our nurses can work in the hospital, but they can also work out in the community, they can work in education, there are so many areas with a continuing need for nurses."