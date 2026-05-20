Firefighters contain 10-acre brush fire that sparked late Tuesday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire along El Camino Del Cerro that sparked Tuesday night between I-10 and Silverbell.

Just after 10:30 last night, crews responded to a brush fire off Camino Del Cerro. This was approximately 10 acres in size and firefighters were able to work through the night to control the incident. The public will continue to see crews and smoke in this area this morning as… pic.twitter.com/iXXHS0teNu — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 20, 2026

Northwest Fire says just after 10:30 p.m., NWFD crews, Tucson Fire, Golder Ranch Fire and the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the situation. Northwest Fire says it was about 10 acres in size. Tucson Fire reported several brush fires near the bike path. Crews were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews say those in the area can expect to see smoke in the area through Wednesday.