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Firefighters contain 10-acre brush fire that sparked late Tuesday night

Westside Brush Fire.jpg
Northwest Fire District
Westside Brush Fire.jpg
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire along El Camino Del Cerro that sparked Tuesday night between I-10 and Silverbell.

Northwest Fire says just after 10:30 p.m., NWFD crews, Tucson Fire, Golder Ranch Fire and the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the situation. Northwest Fire says it was about 10 acres in size. Tucson Fire reported several brush fires near the bike path. Crews were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews say those in the area can expect to see smoke in the area through Wednesday.

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