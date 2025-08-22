Dog at PACC waiting since 2023 learns he’s a dad after DNA test

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dog who has spent years waiting for a permanent home at Pima Animal Care Center may finally get his chance.

Bing, a 9-year-old dog, has been at PACC since 2023 but has lived with a foster family since May of last year. His fosters say he’s affectionate, goofy and full of quirks, from snuggling on the couch to sprinting around the house with a toy in his mouth.

Recently, a donated DNA test to PACC revealed a surprising twist: Bing is a father. His son, Casper, was adopted from PACC earlier this year.

Despite his sweet personality, Bing has struggled to find a forever home because he’s reactive to other dogs and needs to be the only pet. Still, his fosters say he has blossomed outside the shelter and is ready for adoption.

The family fostering Bing is moving away in September and hopes he’ll find a home before then. Anyone interested can contact Pima Animal Care Center.