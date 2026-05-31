Deputy involved shooting takes place near Naomi Rd. and Kinney Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a deputy-involved shooting took place Sunday morning near West Naomi Road and South Kinney Road.

Deputies are still looking for a male suspect.

PCSD sent out a community alert on Facebook around 10 a.m., saying, “The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated for a deputy-involved shooting near 6900 W. Naomi Rd.”

The department says a media briefing will be held to share more about what happened.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspect is asked to call 911.