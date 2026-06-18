TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire and multiple agencies responded to swift water rescues along the Santa Cruz Wash near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way on Wednesday after 11 people were swept into the water.

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Deputy fire chief lays safety tips after 11 people swept into Santa Cruz River in Tucson swift water rescue

Thursday morning, Tucson Police found the body of a woman on the banks of the Santa Cruz River near Silverlake Road. She has been identified as 44-year-old Tiffanie A. Miguel.

Tucson police have not confirmed if Miguel's death is connected to the flooding.

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Tucson Fire found 8 people stranded at the exit of a concrete tunnel Wednesday afternoon. Three other people were swept away before crews arrived. Firefighters pulled 2 of them from the water using throw bags and used a ladder and a rescue ring to save the 8 stranded people.

Deputy Fire Chief Eric Jakoby said rescues are a recurring problem in the region.

"Rescues are pretty much an annual thing in Pima County."

Jakoby said most incidents involve people who ignore warnings.

Marc Monroy

"A majority have to do with people who were really not obeying the laws to not drive through flooded washes or people who were in places that are prone to flash floods," said Jakoby.

Tucson Fire issued a reminder on X about what to do when it floods: avoid flooded washes, rivers, tunnels and roadways. Tucson Fire says the water can be deeper and stronger than it may look, with conditions changing in seconds.

Jakoby said the danger is not limited to the immediate area.

"It's not just where you're currently at, it's what's happening around the rest of the county."

KGUN, Tucson Fire

Crews searched the Santa Cruz for one missing person. The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted with the search from the air. The search ended without finding the missing person.

Crews also responded to a second water rescue on West Commerce Drive. One person was taken to the hospital from that scene.

The storm caused 18 power line emergencies across the area.

"Typically we spend a good amount of time looking for these people, making sure we've done our due diligence and giving them the best shot at survival," Jakoby said.

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