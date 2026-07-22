Deputies search for suspect in home invasion, sexual assault near Three Points

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman inside her home early Tuesday, the department said.

Deputies with PCSD responded just after 2:40 a.m. to a residence off of Highway 86 near Three Points in the 12,000 block of West Vegas Drive for a report of an assault on a woman, according to the sheriff's department.

PCSD said an unknown man entered the home through an unlocked door and physically and sexually assaulted the victim. Before fleeing, the suspect also attempted to burglarize the home, according to PCSD.

According to the department, the suspect remains outstanding. He is described as a Hispanic or white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and some gray in his beard. He was last seen wearing an oversized green shirt.

PCSD is asking anyone with home or neighborhood surveillance video in the area to share it with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.