Debby Bazan's family remembers mom as charges grow in case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is adding second-degree murder to the list of charges in a hit and run crash from late June.

Debby Bazan's family is keeping her memory alive. Her daughters Michelle Bazan-Mills and April Barnes now wear Debby's wedding and engagement rings.

“It wasn’t our mom’s fault and in the beginning," said Michelle Bazan-Mills, Debby's daughter. "It was painted that way.

The initial investigation by the Pima County Sheriff Department found that Bazan had run a red light, causing a three-car crash.

July 8, PCSD said they had changed course after a deeper investigation, and Cain ran the red light instead, driving at around 96 mph.

“Why were you going that fast down that road," Barnes said. 96 miles an hour in a 45? How could you be so careless?”

Barnes said she's become more conscious of everyone on the road, even herself.

"We have our moments when we drive— of course" she said. "But ever since this happened, I go the speed limit, and anybody who goes crazy around us, it just makes me mad. Because watch where you're going. You don't know what could happen."