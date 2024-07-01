73-year-old woman dies in Southwest-side crash after running red light

A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Mark Road, on Tucson's Southwest side, Saturday morning, resulted in the death of a 73-year-old woman.

Debby Bazan was driving west on Valencia when she ran a red light at the Valencia/Mark intersection at about 5 a.m., according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Bazan swerved to avoid a vehicle that had legally entered the intersection from Mark Road to turn left onto eastbound Valencia. Bazan missed the vehicle, but, in doing so, struck two other vehicles heading east on Valencia, the news release said.

Four people sustained injuries, the news release said. One driver fled on foot immediately following the crash.

Bazan was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver who ran, identified by PCSD as 25-year-old Da'Quan Cain, was found and arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run involving fatality.