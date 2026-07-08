City of Tucson offers home repair programs for low-income residents and people with disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has several programs available for homeowners who may need repairs or improvements to their homes.

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Tucson home repair programs: Do you qualify?

Ernesto Portillo with the City of Tucson's Housing and Community Development Department said there are three programs, all aimed at fixing up homes.

"You do get preference if you are over 62 and if you have physical challenges," Portillo said.

The Home Repair Program is aimed at low-income families that need emergency repairs on their homes.

Marc Monroy

The Home Focus Program focuses on people with disabilities. Through this program, the city assesses a home and can make improvements based on what is found or needed. For example, if a resident has trouble walking, the city could install a ramp.

"The city would come in... asses the situation and if they find led paint then the property owner could be eligible for home improvements," Portillo said.

The Lead Removal Program focuses on removing lead paint from homes. Portillo said many homes built before 1978 may have lead paint.

"Many homes prior to 1978 may have led paint," Portillo said.

All three programs are funded through federal programs.

Marc Monroy

Qualification for the programs depends on several factors.

"A lot of the qualification depends on income: the family income, the family size, the age of the property and the severity of the property," Portillo said.

For more information on whether you qualify, visit the City of Tucson's website.