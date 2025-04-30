Arizona faces growing shortage of behavioral analysts amid rising autism diagnoses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — April marks Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, and while public understanding of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has grown, so has a critical shortage in trained professionals equipped to help.

Across Arizona, autism care centers are experiencing a rising demand for Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBAs)—a need that jumped by 58% between 2023 and 2024, according to the Behavioral Analyst Certification Board.

At Centria’s Life Skills Autism Academy on Tucson’s west side, staff members are feeling the impact firsthand.

“Right now, we only have about 1,600 certified behavioral analysts in the entire state,” said Inez Osorio Soto, Director of Clinical Services for Centria Southwest. “That breaks down to around 800 clients per BCBA. It’s very clear we don’t have enough people to serve everyone affected.”

BCBAs are specialists who develop individualized treatment plans for clients with autism, often beginning services in early childhood. These personalized plans focus on improving communication, behavior, and social skills to help individuals with ASD lead meaningful, independent lives.

“It’s important to develop a plan early on,” said Soto. “Research shows that the sooner we start treatment, the more successful the child is likely to be.”

Despite the clinical nature of the job, the environment is far from sterile. Analysts often use play-based therapy to teach skills, making sessions fun and engaging for children.

“They get to have a lot of fun,” said one staff member. “We do a lot of learning through play, which I think sets us apart from other therapies.”

The shortage of BCBAs can be traced back to changes in diagnostic criteria and greater awareness of autism. Since 2010, broader definitions and a more inclusive understanding of the spectrum have led to a steady increase in diagnoses.

“We’re catching up—or trying to catch up—to the number of diagnoses that exist now,” Soto added.

Chris Anable, Operations Manager at Life Skills Autism Academy, says the position provides lots of rewards for practitioners, who are often able to see their impact within 30 days.

“In a day, you can go from a client being nonverbal to running up to their mom and saying ‘mom’ for the first time,” Anable said. “That’s the moment you remember why you do this work.”

For those interested in the field, Centria offers a practicum program that provides hands-on experience and a pathway to board certification.

“We’re always looking for people looking to make a difference,” Anable said. “People who want to come on board and change the trajectory of a child’s life.”