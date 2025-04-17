Vail residents voice concerns over LDS seminary plans at Cienega High School during community meeting

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — After the Vail Unified School District approved an agreement to build a seminary building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints next to Cienega High School, the district held a community listening meeting Wednesday night to address ongoing concerns from families.

The contract says the church will donate the funds to plan, design, and construct a 1,300 square foot classroom building on district property at Cienega High School. It's estimated that they'll contribute around $500,000 in funds for construction.

However, some residents raised questions about the separation of church and state, and whether religious instruction should be allowed during school hours. According to the contract, the LDS church will be permitted to use the seminary building during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m on weekdays for ten years.

Attendees at the meeting also voiced frustration over what they say was a lack of transparency and limited public input before the agreement was finalized.

“I feel deceived,” said Diana Rosche, one of about 20 attendees who took to the stage and addressed Superintendent John Carruth during the meeting.

Rosche said her primary concern was the entanglement of religion and public education.

“The Boy Scouts could do the same thing, but they're not a religious entity, you know it. Any other group could do this, and it wouldn't be a problem,” she said.

That's also why Secular AZ, a non-profit organization that works to protect the constitutional separation of church and state, wrote a cease-and-desist letter to VUSD.

Carruth, however, said it is legal. He said the board received legal advice months before the agreement was finalized.

“They laid out the framework for what that is, assured us, and we moved forward with the decision with that understanding in mind,” Carruth said.

Attendees at Wednesday’s meeting received copies of two letters: one from Secular AZ, which argues that the agreement violates state and federal law, and a response from the law firm DeConcini McDonald Yetwin & Lacy, representing the Vail Unified School District, stating that both the district and the agreement are fully compliant with the law.

Carruth added that the agreement would also benefit the broader community, citing the development of a fully funded, district-owned community room — all at no cost to taxpayers.

“It’s an opportunity to provide an ease for a large number of families that we serve,” Carruth said.

The district handed out this list of frequently asked questions about the agreement to attendees:

VUSD Vail/LDS Donation and Lease Agreement - FAQ

According to Carruth, informal discussions about the LDS seminary building began roughly 13 years ago. The project was discussed in a public notice meeting on March 11, and the board voted to approve it on March 25. However, a community member pointed out that the agreement was signed on March 24 — before the board's vote.

Carruth did not respond directly to that concern during the meeting.

One attendee inquired about three out of five of the school board members being part of the church, but Carruth said it's up to those board members to discuss their faith.

While Carruth originally said the building would be for released-time seminary, which is when a student takes seminary instead of an elective class, he admitted that he misspoke.

"It will be seminary but it is not connected to released-time. They will use it for whatever they want," Carruth said. "It's simply a space for seminary that's on a piece of property which Cienega shares."

The contract states that the LDS Church will pay $100 per month in rent and $500 per month for utilities and maintenance. In return, the district has agreed to provide water, electricity, sewer, janitorial and maintenance services.

During the meeting, one attendee raised concerns about the agreement. “A gift or donation by any organization to a government entity is meant to be done with no expectation in return,” she said. However, she argued that the church is receiving a significant reduction in rental costs. “That is not a donation. That is buying your space,” she added.

Carruth said he doesn't foresee using public funds to support the building.

One attendee asked about how the district will cover legal costs if the situation is taken to court.

Carruth explained the district has "pre-paid legal services," which costs them $65,000 per year and allows them to access legal expertise through a number of firms and get input, so all of the costs associated on the legal side are covered under the prepaid services.

That same attendee also asked at what point the district would stand down on the plans.

Carruth said, "In general, we are holding this decision lightly. It's a decision that has been made. If we need to walk this back, we'll walk it back." He said there would be a number of factors to consider, including where the community, church, board and law stand, but he didn't specifically answer under what circumstances would cause them to walk back their decision.

But, Rosche thinks the issue will make its way to court.

"This side says their legal arguments hold water. Well, guess where this is headed? This is headed to court and there will be legal costs this school district is going to have to pay for. That's what we want to stop — all of this charade before it gets to the court system that will cost dearly," she said.

Rosche and other attendees expressed frustration with the timeline and the process.

“I support this school district, but I feel deceived. They're sneaking this under. They have it all approved and signed and now they bring it to our attention,” Rosche said.

In response to these concerns, Carruth offered an apology.

“I hear you, I’m listening to you, and if we need to back up, we’ll back up, and that’s why I’m here. That’s why we’re doing this,” he said, referring to the community listening meeting.

Carruth said all input from the meeting will be collected and shared with the district’s governing board.