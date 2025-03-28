LDS Seminary coming to Cienega High School is raising concerns

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many people are sharing their thoughts on social media about The Vail School Board unanimously approving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) to construct a seminary building on Cienega High School's campus.

Many people asking why is it needed and who's paying for it?

Darcy Mentone, Vail School District’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, says the LDS Church is donating the building and will lease it for a decade.

She says no property tax money is going into the building of this facility or the operation of it for the first ten years.

"We're very thankful for ten years actually, they are going to maintain the building. We have gotten in the past donations of different buildings, you know that we've used here and there in the past in the district. But we've never gotten an offer for and we'll pay to maintain it for the first ten years," said Mentone. "And so the fact that is happening and they're willing to cover all those costs, even though the building will be a district asset, is something that we see as a benefit."

And so what happens after the first ten years?

"After ten years, I mean I can't predict the future, but it's possible that that room will either continue to be used as a seminary, it can possibly be turned into a community room type space for all kinds of different groups," said Mentone. "We don't know what's going to happen but I do trust that our governing board makes really good fiscal decisions."

She says this building will benefit Cienega’s LDS students because their current seminary is about 30 minutes away and with this, students can utilize their release-time seminary classes more efficiently.

Mentone says she’s aware of the concerns being made online and wants to clarify that there is a separation from church and state.

“At all of our campuses we have clubs for the Fellowship of Christian Students. Now that’s completely legal because first of all, it’s the students choice to participate right? And we’re not forcing anyone to participate. It’s just being made available to students with those beliefs and that’s the same thing we’re doing here," Mentone explained.

She says the educators at the seminary will have no affiliation with the school whatsoever and it's all completely operated by the church.

This project was 13 years in the making.

She says the building will not look like a church at all. It will be just another building added to the propery where LDS students have the option to go and will be used for more purposes as well.

Mentone says they are happy for the chance to bring some clarification around what is going on with the building.

"Of course with something like this, it's expected for people to want to know more, to maybe not understand all of the details that went into it. Again, this was a multi-year process that was studied by our board, and worked on with our attorneys and legal team. We know it's very complicated and if people have questions, we're more than happy to talk them through it," Mentone said.

The building will be behind the preschool, in the area next to the basketball courts and practice fields, and is set to be completed by January 1, 2026.

We will continue to bring you more on this story hearing from an LDS student who’s excited for the building and from those who say it’s a bad idea.