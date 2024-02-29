Vail community remembers Noah Nieto, four years after his death

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Jesus and DeAun Nieto, some days are better than others.

Noah Nieto was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, chondroblastic osteosarcoma, in 2019.

And after battling for nearly a year, he passed away in June of 2020.

But his family has made it their mission to carry on Noah's legacy.

"He was fun to be around. And he just cared about people. when we get to help families that are going through similar situations. That means a lot to us," said Noah's parents, DeAun and Jesus Nieto.

Before Noah passed away, he was granted a wish through Make-A-Wish Arizona.

But Noah was pot on hospice before he got the chance to take advantage of the wish. So he instead used his wish to gift his school a new discus ring.

“Once, he got put in hospice and there was no chance of him recovering. He right away said, I want to do something for the school,” said DeAun Nieto.

And as time has gone on, it has gotten easier for the Nieto family.

“To get to talk about my son again it's really helps me a lot," said Jesus Nieto.

This Saturday, the community will come together again, in Noah's memory, to raise money for Candlelighters, a foundation that supports families battling cancer. As well as a Vail area senior, Sierra Johnson.

Johnson herself is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Jami Salyers is the Vice President of Operations at Arby's in Tucson and Sierra Vista. When her employees approached her about doing a fundraiser for Noah in 2019, she jumped at the opportunity.

When the Nieto's were approached by Salyer to make an annual fundraiser in Noah's name, they were overwhelmed.

“It just filled my heart when I heard that, this was Noah's first annual fundraiser it's just that it's his, you know, his memory will continue. And it's just, that's all I can ask for as a grieving parent is something like that,” said Jesus Nieto.

Saturday's will include a silent auction, raffles, and more with Arby's donating 25% of all proceeds to Candelighters.

The event is done in partnership with Arby's, the Vail School District, Steamy Concepts, and other groups and will take place at the Arby's at 10115 Old Vail Road from 10 am to 10 pm.