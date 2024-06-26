Rincon Valley speed study brings changes to Vail-area speed limits

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — After just a few short months, speed limits in Vail are already being adjusted as a result of the speed study we showed you last week for parts of Rincon Valley

So far, speed limits have been reduced for parts of Old Spanish Trail and Colossal Cave Road, including:



Old Spanish Trail between Rainwater Lane and Coyote Creek Ranch Road. The speed limit was 50 mph and has been lowered to 45 mph. That was completed in April, 2024.

Colossal Cave Road between Mary Anne Cleveland to Tucson city limits, which will be lowered from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Old Spanish Trail between Rainwater and Camino Loma Alta was changed from 50 mph to 45 mph.

And Old Spanish Trail between Escalante and Camino De Garanon is being lowered from 50 mph to 45 mph.

More changes are expected.

Speed limits on Old Spanish Trail between Camino De Garanon and Rainwater Lane may also see changes in the next six months to a year, following the installation of a traffic signal at Rocking K Ranch Loop.