Halloween shirts focus anger on Vail school

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Vail, some math teachers put on Halloween costumes that added up to trouble. Their T-shirts focused a lot of anger at Cienega High School.

The Vail School District released a picture of math teachers from Halloween 2024. The shirts are dyed to look soaked with blood. The writing says “problem solved”.

The district says the teachers wore the same shirts this year. But if the shirts were meant to comment on tough math problems last year, this year includes fresh memories of the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Some people interpreted the shirts as approval of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

They were so angry Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies brought extra security to campus.

The internet has helped the anger go national and international. One email to KGUN appears to come from Brazil.

KGUN9’s Facebook was closing in on two thousand comments by mid afternoon Monday. Most were local, but many came from other parts of Arizona and other states.

Wayne noted the blood was on the same side as Charlie Kirk’s wound. He said: “… This was intentional and meant to be a political statement. “

Dale said: “They’re teachers, experienced college graduates. Seems like one of them woulda went, “Hey, you think someone might misinterpret this?”

Others just said whatever the message, it was tone deaf.

Stephanie said, “Regardless, with issues of violence among our schools, it was very inappropriate.”

But others wrote in to support the Vail schools.

Brittany said she’s a conservative parent who feels Vail schools are wonderful . She thinks the teachers are sorry and says in part, “...until a Vail teacher stands up and says point blank something against Charlie Kirk I’m going to support them.”

In an interview provided by the school district, Vail Superintendent John Carruth says the teachers are sorry, they never meant to portray anything other than slaying math problems and no one seemed to take offense until the picture went far and wide on social media.

He says in retrospect no one should have worn those shirts.

“And I have deep sympathy and understanding for all people who are victims of violence including Charlie Kirk and his family. That’s critically important.”

And he says he’s well aware that children watch how adults react to things in the world and adults should keep that in mind before they pick up a phone or a keyboard.

Carruth's full interview is included in the videos with this story.