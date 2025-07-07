Family identifies Daydrian Raymond Brown as victim in Midtown house party shooting

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family has confirmed that 15-year-old Daydrian Raymond Brown was the victim of the fatal house party shooting over the weekend in Midtown.

A family member says Brown was a student at Cienega High School. A vigil will be held at Cienega High School at 5:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Vail Soccer Club.

Dave Cosgrove, one of Brown's coaches at FC Tucson, shared his sentiments. He confirmed Brown was on the FC Tucson's Elite Clubs National League Boys Team.

"It is a devastating event. He just traveled to Seattle for a national-level event and was part of the best team in Tucson. Our community has lost a bright, hard-working person. No words can express the pain and suffering his family, his teammates and our soccer community is feeling. Daydrian was a bright light that has been extinguished way too soon."

