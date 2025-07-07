Teenager shot and killed at house party in Midtown

According to the Tucson Police Department a teenage boy is now dead after a reported shooting Saturday night.

At around midnight, Officers from Operations Division Midtown and members from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the 5300 block of East 26th Street regarding multiple reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a male laying in the roadway with gunshot trauma. Officers and paramedics rendered emergency first aid; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim was identified as a 15-year-old male.

Through evidence and witness statements, officers and detectives learned that a party was occurring at a house nearby. A group from the party met in the street where a verbal confrontation occurred between the suspect and the victim. The suspect fired a gun at the victim, striking him.

The suspect fled the scene and was not located.

The investigation is in its early stages, and details are limited at this time.

