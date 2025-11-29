Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Vail neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating after a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during a domestic violence call late Friday night.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies from the Vail District were called to the 400 block of South Stone Bench Road around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 28 for a report of a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived, they learned the call involved a domestic violence situation. Witnesses told deputies that a 47-year-old man had fired at least one round outside in the neighborhood.

Deputies searched the area and found the man nearby. As one deputy made contact, PCSD says the man, who was armed, began walking toward the deputy. The deputy gave repeated commands for him to stop, but the man did not comply and produced a firearm. The deputy then fired, hitting him.

Deputies began life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead shortly before 12:30 a.m.

No deputies or community members were hurt.