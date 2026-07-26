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Arrest made in death of 65-year-old Vail woman, deputies say

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead
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KGUN 9
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead inside their shared Vail-area home, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
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VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his mother was found dead inside their shared Vail-area home, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say 38-year-old Andre Tyrone Tillmon was taken into custody Friday afternoon by PCSD detectives.

Tillmon, the victim's son, lived at the same residence.

Investigators say evidence gathered during the investigation identified him as a suspect in his mother's death.

Tillmon will be booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on a charge of first-degree murder following processing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

On July 24, PCSD deputies responded to a home near Rancho Del Lago shortly before 5 p.m. at the request of the Rincon Valley Fire District.

Deputies found a deceased woman inside, later identified as 65-year-old Cindy Kreider.

PCSD detectives took over the investigation and observed trauma to Kreider, along with other evidence at the scene that investigators described as concerning.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine her exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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