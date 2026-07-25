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Suspicious death investigation underway in Vail after woman found dead in home

Pima County Sheriff's detectives say 65-year-old Cindy Kreider showed signs of trauma when deputies found her inside a home on Hampden Green Way.
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Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
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VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Vail area after deputies found a woman dead inside a home Friday afternoon.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Vail District deputies responded to a residence in the 13600 block of Hampden Green Way shortly before 5 p.m. on July 24, 2026, at the request of the Rincon Valley Fire District. Deputies located a deceased woman inside the residence.

Investigators identified the woman as 65-year-old Cindy Kreider.

PCSD Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and observed trauma to Kreider and other concerning evidence. The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is now working to determine exactly how she died.

The investigation remains ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone with information about this case to call 9-1-1.

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