Suspicious death investigation underway in Vail after woman found dead in home

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Vail area after deputies found a woman dead inside a home Friday afternoon.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Vail District deputies responded to a residence in the 13600 block of Hampden Green Way shortly before 5 p.m. on July 24, 2026, at the request of the Rincon Valley Fire District. Deputies located a deceased woman inside the residence.

Investigators identified the woman as 65-year-old Cindy Kreider.

PCSD Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and observed trauma to Kreider and other concerning evidence. The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner is now working to determine exactly how she died.

The investigation remains ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone with information about this case to call 9-1-1.