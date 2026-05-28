18-year-old arrested in Vail on aggravated assault, kidnapping and sexual assault charges after search

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a domestic violence investigation in Vail that ended with his arrest Monday night.

SEE THE VISUAL STORY HERE:

An 18-year-old was arrested in Vail after deputies used air support and ground units to track him down following a domestic violence call

Deputies arrested Diego Eduardo Marroquin-Lopez after a domestic violence call on South Taurus Place. He faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Using air support, deputies were able to find Marroquin-Lopez in a rural area. Investigators say they used both boots on the ground and eyes in the sky to track him down.

Investigators say his girlfriend is the victim in this case.

Neighbors in the area declined on-camera interviews but said they saw lights throughout the night, adding that the area is normally a quiet neighborhood.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Authorities say they take domestic violence cases seriously and investigate them right away. They encourage anyone who feels unsafe to call 9-1-1 to be connected with resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on allplatforms for fairness and accuracy.