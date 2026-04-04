Wildcats in the sky, they can go twice as high: Fans, alums catch special Southwest flight to Indianapolis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the NCAA Final Four approaches, University of Arizona fans are finding unique ways to rally behind the Wildcats — including a sold-out, nonstop flight from Tucson to Indianapolis that doubled as a celebratory sendoff.

Southwest Airlines added a special direct flight — Flight 2004 — between Tucson International Airport and Indianapolis for fans traveling to the game. Nonstop service between the two cities is rare, making the flight especially appealing as excitement builds around Arizona’s postseason run.

University officials said the flight sold out almost immediately after being announced.

“We found out it sold out almost immediately,” said Courtney Spector, director of strategic partnerships for the University of Arizona. “So we had a really strong suspicion that every single person on this flight is a Wildcat fan going to Indy to cheer on our team.”

Fans booked their tickets before knowing the flight would include a sendoff celebration at the airport. Once they arrived, many were greeted with school-themed decorations, music and fellow supporters clad in red and blue.

For some travelers, the convenience of a direct flight was just as meaningful as the festivities. Josh Goldberg, a University of Arizona alumnus who now lives in Indiana, said the option simplified his travel plans.

“We live in Indiana my wife and I,” Goldberg said. “So we were already flying back from Phoenix and when we found out they were making it and we were all gonna go, I was on Southwest, saw there’s a direct flight, sure let’s take it.”

Others were surprised by the spirited atmosphere at the terminal. James Keefe, a lifelong Wildcats fan and 2005 alumnus, said the experience brought back memories of Arizona basketball’s storied past.

“I remember chanting ‘Steve Kerr!’ all the time growing up,” Keefe said, referencing former Wildcats star Steve Kerr.

Keefe said he did not expect the festive sendoff.

“It’s awesome! I walked in and saw the big ‘A’s’ and the balloons and was like this is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “I took a couple selfies with it, just trying to be quiet about it, but this is the coolest!”

The celebration extended beyond the gate. Spector said flight crews planned to wear University of Arizona gear and play the school’s fight song onboard, keeping the “Bear Down” spirit alive in the air.

University officials say similar fan flights could be organized for future major sporting events, including football and basketball games next season, as demand for shared travel experiences continues to grow among alumni and supporters.

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