Arizona leaders react to passage of 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

AP News
Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Juan Ciscomani react to the bill passing.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona leaders are speaking out after Congress passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" — a sweeping piece of legislation that includes major tax reforms, new border security funding, and other key GOP priorities.

While supporters praised the bill as a win for the American economy and national security, critics argue that it represents a massive shift in wealth, favoring the rich over working-class families.

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) strongly opposed the bill, posting a series of tweets Thursday criticizing Congressional Republicans.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shared a similar message.

On the other side of the aisle, Congressman Juan Ciscomani (R-Arizona) celebrated the bill’s passage, calling it a necessary step for the country.

KGUN 9 will have the latest on the impact of the bill's passage on Southern Arizona.

