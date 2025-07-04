Arizona leaders react to passage of 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona leaders are speaking out after Congress passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" — a sweeping piece of legislation that includes major tax reforms, new border security funding, and other key GOP priorities.

While supporters praised the bill as a win for the American economy and national security, critics argue that it represents a massive shift in wealth, favoring the rich over working-class families.

This week, we saw who stands with working class Americans and who stands with billionaires. Congressional Republicans just voted for the biggest transfer of wealth from working families to the richest people and most profitable corporations, and millions of working families… — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 3, 2025

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) strongly opposed the bill, posting a series of tweets Thursday criticizing Congressional Republicans.

It’s official. Senate and House Republicans just passed Trump’s big bill through Congress. It’s headed to the president’s desk and Americans will be worse off because of it — unless you’re a billionaire.This is the worst of Washington. Not just because of what it’ll do to… — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 3, 2025

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shared a similar message.

On the other side of the aisle, Congressman Juan Ciscomani (R-Arizona) celebrated the bill’s passage, calling it a necessary step for the country.

See my full statement below following the passage of H.R. 1 – the One Big Beautiful Bill Act – in support of legislation for tax relief, border security, and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZJDVm7zxBl — Congressman Juan Ciscomani (@RepCiscomani) July 3, 2025

KGUN 9 will have the latest on the impact of the bill's passage on Southern Arizona.

