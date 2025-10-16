TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's still time to sign up if you haven't already for this weekend's "Walk for the Fight Against Breast Cancer"

You can do it for yourself, put together a team, or just show up as a family.

This is the Southern Arizona Alliance for Bilingual Education or SAABE's biggest event of the year and one that coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Director Lorena Verdugo told me it's a personal battle that you can share with everyone around you for support.

"We want to make it completely family friendly and bring that education to the community, especially also the prevention. We'll have food. We'll have games. We'll have a pre-Zumbathon to get everybody pumped to get that walk in."

Rudy Garcia Park off of Irvington Rd. and South 6th Avenue is the location this Sunday starting at 8:00 am.

SAABE is looking for donations to help with outreach. They offer free mammograms in the spring.

You don't have to pre-register and you can learn more about the event at saabeaz.org.

Lorena showed me what you get for a $25 dollar donation in the form of a goodie bag of sorts with one of a few versions of a breast cancer awareness t-shirt.

She says it's really about empowering these women and their families who sometimes have a long, hard road ahead.

The walk is meant to give them that love and support.