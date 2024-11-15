UPDATE: Teen facing charges related to shooting death of 15-year-old in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a homicide investigation.
On November 11, just before 9 p.m., a 15-year-old male was found near 6th Avenue and 30th Street with gunshot wounds. According to a press release provided by South Tucson Police Department, the minor died from his injuries.
The name of the victim was not provided in the release.
The person arrested was booked into Pima County Jail and is being charged as an adult for discharging a firearm, minor in possession of a firearm, and disorderly conduct involving a firearm.
The homicide investigation is ongoing and still in early stages.
