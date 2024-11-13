Watch Now
15-year-old killed in South Tucson, PCSD investigating

South Tucson Police and Pima County Sheriff's detectives responded to a shooting late Tuesday night
Louis Perreira
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A homicide investigation carried into the early hours Wednesday morning after a shooting Tuesday night, according to a press release from the South Tucson Police Department.

Pima County Sheriff's Detectives also responded to the scene near the area of 6th Avenue and 30th Street PCSD is now leading the investigation.

South Tucson Public Safety Director Danny Denogean told KGUN 9 the victim was 15-years-old. No further details are available at this time, but both agencies are actively working to find a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.

