Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Two teens charged in beating of 14-year-old Ruben Perez

The Tucson Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit identified two 15-year-old suspects, one charged with aggravated assault and robbery, the other with robbery.
ruben Perez
Marc Monroy, KGUN 9
ruben Perez
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the beating of 14-year-old Ruben Perez, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The Tucson Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit identified two 15-year-old suspects in the case. One suspect was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. The second suspect was charged with robbery.

Because the suspects are minors, Tucson police said they will not be releasing their names at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

——
Marc Monroy joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist after moving from KGUN 9’s sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern California and a bilingual reporter, Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to connecting with neighbors in the community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marc by emailing marc.monroy@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance