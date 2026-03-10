Two teens charged in beating of 14-year-old Ruben Perez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the beating of 14-year-old Ruben Perez, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The Tucson Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit identified two 15-year-old suspects in the case. One suspect was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. The second suspect was charged with robbery.

Because the suspects are minors, Tucson police said they will not be releasing their names at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.