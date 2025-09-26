Two teens arrested after alleged car theft crime spree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An alleged crime spree is coming to an end tonight.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two teens accused of stealing several cars, officials said.

PCSD said the two teens would use a social media marketplace to lure people into selling their cars.

Take them out for test drives, and then never come back.

PCSD said the couple is now facing felony charges.

Detective Sean Ramsey says it was a month-long investigation

“So it started out on August 11th with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department becoming aware of a stolen vehicle investigation, then that proceeded to make connections to other investigations over the next several weeks, which tied these two individuals to those investigations," Ramsey said.

The teen couple would pose as potential buyers before tricking their victims and stealing their cars.

"And those investigations involved 6 stolen vehicles, burglaries, thefts, and other incidents, such as fraudulent use of a credit card," Ramsey stated.

The PCSD reports that six vehicles have been recovered so far.

The 17-year-old couple is now facing a slew of felony charges.

“A multiple of felony offenses to include the stolen vehicles, fleeing from law enforcement, burglary, theft, and other offenses such as the fraudulent use of a credit card," Ramsey stated.

According to research done by the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions, Tucson ranks 3rd statewide for car thefts, with most happening on the northside and southside

Detective Ramsey has some advice about how to keep your car safe.

“There are several things that citizens can do to safeguard themselves and their property and to mitigate some of the risk that’s involved with being a victim of these types of crimes," Ramsey said. "Never leave your vehicle keys inside the vehicle, even if it’s locked. Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended, even for a short period of time. Try to figure out who you're selling to or buying from."