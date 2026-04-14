Two arrests in high speed wreck that killed 3 year old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a deadly mix of excess speed and sudden impact that killed a three year old girl.

It happened at Valencia and Country Club at roughly one o’clock last Friday afternoon. Police say two cars were going well over 80 miles an hour. Another car got in their path and a three year old toddler died.

The impact tore the Toyota Camry in half. Anna, the three year old child was strapped in a child seat but the force of the wreck was still enough to take her life. The child’s mother was in that car. Police say she is 33 weeks pregnant.

Surveillance video from Davis Kitchens caught the two cars speeding down Valencia. The dark colored car kept going.

The white car hit the victims’ vehicle.

The speed limit is 45 where they hit..

Police used a search warrant to download computer data from the driver’s car. They say it shows the driver was going 85.13 miles per hour one second before impact.

The car accelerated to 87.62 a half second before and was still going 83.26 at impact.

Police say 22 year old Christian Isiah Randall was the driver who hit the car with the mother and child inside.

He told police he was not street racing but was driving fast because he was late for a pre-employment drug test. He conceded he had smoked marijuana the night before but felt he was not impaired at the time of the wreck.

Police circulated pictures of the car that rushed away from the incident. Tips from the public led police to find the car parked in a garage. There they arrested a 16 year old male who they say was driving. Like Christian Isiah Randall, he is charged with second degree murder, endangerment and aggravated assault.

The memorial to the little girl named Anna rests near another remembrance of recent death at Valencia and Country Club.

On March First four people were in this BMW as it rolled down Valencia at high speed. Police say that driver was racing. A SUV turned into their path. They collided. The driver of the SUV had minor injuries. In the BMW, Ashtyn Vandersloot died. He was the driver. Police say passengers 20 year old Antonio Olalde and 18 year old Grace Hobbs died too.