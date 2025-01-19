Tucson's people and businesses working to help California fire victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the parking lot of Santa Rosa Cafe, people worked to pack a large black trailer and a U-Haul truck.

Early in morning the morning of Sunday Jan. 19, those two trucks, stuffed with toys, clothes, water and toiletries, will begin a seven-hour drive to Los Angeles to distribute their collection to victims of the still-raging fires.

The donations in these two trucks were collected by members of American Legion Post 109, The Old Pueblo Faithfuls and motorcycle riding group Tucson Modified Baggers.

They were inspired to help because a member of the Tucson Modified Baggers is from Los Angeles.

“Once you start writing next to each other at 70 miles an hour, 75 miles an hour, you start learning that respect," said Richard Valdez, creator of the riding group. "You care about that person especially when you’re writing 200 300 miles to go somewhere and you care then you start caring about other people.”

Even after these two trucks leave, there are still plenty of ways to help out those in our neighboring state from your own zip code.

The Cobra Arcade Barposted to Instagram that all sales between 4:00 and 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 19 will be donated to fire victims, and the bar collecting supplies until Monday.

They're asking for clothing, toiletries, non-perishable foods, toilet paper, diapers, household goods, pet supplies and duffle bags.

Other Tucson-area businesses like Veterinary Emergency Group and Sustainable Boutique El Be Goods were accepting donations, but have reached capacity.