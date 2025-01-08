'Apocalyptic;' Tucsonans impacted by Pacific Coast fires, TFD headed to help contain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans are forced to evacuate homes and workplaces in Los Angeles as Tucson Fire is en route to assist first responders on the front lines of the Palisades fire that has killed two people.

With wind gusts reaching up to 100 miles per hour the fires raged all day Tuesday.

Tucson Fire was asked to head to Southern California as conditions remain challenging and dangerous for those working to contain the flames, the department announced on Wednesday.

National Weather Service reports show gusts of up to 30 miles per hour in Santa Monica, adding to the difficulty of fighting these fires.

Several Tucson natives residing in Los Angeles County have been affected by the wildfires.

Angel Guzman, who evacuated his Santa Monica home Tuesday evening, described the scene as “apocalyptic.”

“A tree did break right in front of our apartment building right before we left," Guzman said. "When we were loading up our car, about 80% of our neighbors were as well, going to various hotels.”

Guzman’s home is only five blocks from a mandatory evacuation zone.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 70,000 people have been evacuated.

Among them is Mari Lozano, another Tucson native, who was forced to leave her workplace on Tuesday. While she currently remains in a safe zone, she shared her concerns about the rapidly changing situation.

“We could see the fires coming up over the hill and just seeing that orange, it almost looked like an apocalyptic movie,” Lozano said.

“I know my parents had no sleep last night,” Lozano said. “I had my evacuation notices on high, and every time I would wake up with an evacuation notice, I would text them to let them know, ‘I’m still not in the zone, I’m good.’”

As Tucson Firefighters prepare to join the efforts in California, they face uncertainty about their assignment.

However, the department remains focused on its mission to save lives and protect as many structures as possible.

Maxwell noted that they anticipate the evacuation phase to conclude by the time they arrive, shifting their focus to containment efforts.

KGUN 9 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as Tucson firefighters join the fight against the devastating wildfires.