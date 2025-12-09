Tucson Rodeo seeks volunteers for historic 101st year celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Rodeo is preparing for its 101st year, and organizers are calling on community members to volunteer for the century-old event that has become a cornerstone of the city's identity.

Ken Marcus, vice chair of the Tucson Rodeo Committee, said volunteers are essential to keeping the longest-running community event in Tucson operational.

Ken Marcus, vice chair of Tucson Rodeo Committee speaks on how volunteers are essential to rodeo operations

"We're doing our 101st year in February and it's just very exciting thinking that you're part of that," Marcus said.

The Tucson Rodeo has operated since 1925, but behind all the arena action, volunteers help keep the event running smoothly. For Marcus, volunteering is more than just work, it's about connections.

"You make new friends and you're part of a bigger family and a bigger organization to make something special happen in Tucson," Marcus said.

Marcus began his volunteer journey 11 years ago on the tickets committee, later moved to concessions and continued advancing through the organization.

Tucson Rodeo sign

"Volunteers are very important. Some people have been here over 30 years, 40 years. People have been here a long, time," Marcus said.

He says the committee is still seeing which volunteers will return in 2026 and encourages new community members to get involved.

Volunteer opportunities range from fan support roles to behind-the-scenes operations, so there is something for everyone.

"The best way to get on that list is to get on our website, tucsonrodeo.com," Marcus said.

For anyone thinking about volunteering, yes, there are perks!

“Well, when you're out here, you might be able to view the rodeo if you're not too busy. Get to walk around and see the vendors, both the food vendors and the merchandise vendors, but also, you'll get a meal and you'll have access to the barn dance and those kinds of things," said Marcus.

The 101st Tucson Rodeo begins February 21st.

Those interested in volunteering can find the application here.

