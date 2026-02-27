Tucson Rodeo brings big business boost for local vendors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 120 vendors are set up at this year's Tucson Rodeo, and with thousands of attendees passing through, local businesses are cashing in on one of their biggest days of the year.

Among them is Cowboy Dave's Hats, where owner Dave Gilbert fits customers with stylish hats before they head out to enjoy the rodeo.

"Visiting with the person and seeing a smile on their face when they get a hat that fits well is the best part of this job," Gilbert said. "And they walk around with a big old smile on their face, and it's just very nice," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said rodeo culture is at the heart of his store's identity, making the annual event one of the shop's most profitable days.

"The rodeo is just part of our culture, everything about it," Gilbet said, attributing this culture to high sales. "Hats sell themselves on a sunny day in Tucson, Arizona at the rodeo."

Cowboy Dave's Hats isn't the only vendor capitalizing on the western spirit. Forever Tipsy co-owners Jennifer Johnson and Bianca Machado are also on the grounds selling western gear, including custom-designed hats that Johnson designs herself.

"So we like to call the Tucson Rodeo our Super Bowl," Johnson said. "So I've been working hard on these the last few months and it's really fun to just see them fly off the shelves."

Johnson has already sold 300 hats, and her business partner Machado said the response to their work has been overwhelming.

"It's really exciting when everybody's so in love with all of our hats and all the artwork," Machado said.

Food vendors are also seeing a major business boom at this year's rodeo. John Ortega's concession stand has been among the busiest, bringing in thousands of dollars while keeping rodeo-goers fed.

"So although it's a little chaotic at times and it'll fill up, we get that food out and the people back out to the stands watch the rodeo," Ortega said.

The Tucson Rodeo has generated as much as $20 million in past years, and local businesses remain a significant part of what keeps the event thriving.