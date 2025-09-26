Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson pastor retires after decades of service in military and ministry

Dr. Amos L. Lewis is retiring after 38 years of serving the Tucson community, both in the military and through the church.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After more than 38 years of service in Tucson, Dr. Amos L. Lewis is retiring from his role as senior pastor of Rising Star Baptist Church.

Lewis first came to Tucson in 1984 when he was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, serving more than 20 years in the military before moving into ministry. For the past two decades, he has led Rising Star, focusing not only on faith but also on outreach programs and community service.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis partnered with other leaders to expand access to vaccines and keep families safe while maintaining church services.

His wife, Zeannie, said his work will have a lasting effect. “He has impacted a whole lot. He left a legacy of how to be a servant in the community, especially to be also leaders,” she said.

Lewis will deliver his final sermon in Tucson on Sunday before he and his wife return to Alabama, where he plans to continue pastoring another congregation.

