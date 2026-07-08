Tucson opens first shared police and fire complex on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has opened its first shared public safety facility, the Southside Public Safety Complex, which will serve as home to the Tucson Police Department's Southside Substation and Tucson Fire Department's Station 10.

City leaders say the new 56,252-square-foot complex is an investment in the Southside community.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the complex, 4410 S. Park Ave., to celebrate the upcoming grand opening.

"By creating one shared home for both departments, we're strengthening collaboration, improving response time, and enhancing the services our residents rely on every day," said Ward 5 Council Member Selina Barajas.

The new complex gives first responders a place to train together and build working relationships.

Tucson Police Chief Monica Prieto says the Operations Division South Substation is now known as "Team One" and spoke to the department's deep ties to the area.

"With so many staff members having grown up on our Southside of town, we are not just here to support the community. We are part of the community," she said.

Chief Prieto calling the opening a once-in-a-career milestone.

"The last time the Tucson Police Department celebrated the opening of a new police substation was in 2007, nearly two decades ago," Chief Prieto said.

Tucson Fire Chief Sharon McDonough says firefighters and officers respond to many of the same emergencies and the shared facility will strengthen those working relationships.

"There's a lot of calls we respond to together. It's very nice to pull up and see an officer that you know and say, hey, what do you need me to do instead of kind of just knowing each other on the radio," Chief McDonough said.

McDonough says the complex was also designed to better protect the people who work there, featuring zones for dirty gear, private dorms and a shared gym. She highlights how the building's design helps firefighters get more rest between calls.

"So now with the zone dispatching, when you go in your dorm and you close your door, you don't hear the other dispatches. You only hear the ones that you're required to respond on. So, it allows firefighters to get a little bit more sleep, be a little bit more ready for that call, and a little healthier," McDonough said.

There is also a community conference room that will be open to the public for rent once the complex opens next week.

The project was funded through Tucson Delivers after voters approved Proposition 101.

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